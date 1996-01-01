8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does a solid substance transition from a solid to a liquid to a gas when the temperature rises?
A
The transition occurs because the rise in temperature decreases average kinetic energy which makes particles overcome intermolecular attractive forces and have a more ordered state.
B
The transition occurs because the rise in temperature decreases average internal energy which makes particles overcome intramolecular attractive forces and less a more ordered state.
C
The transition occurs because the rise in temperature increases average kinetic energy which makes particles overcome intermolecular attractive forces and have a less ordered state.
D
None of the above