8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following has a higher amount of kinetic energy? A tennis ball with a mass of 0.061 kg and a speed of 145 km/h or a tractor with a mass of 1750 kg and a speed of 25 km/h?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tennis ball
B
Tractor