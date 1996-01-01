11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following figure is a plot of the percent ionic character against the difference of electronegativities for various bonds. Using this figure, determine the approximate percent ionic character for the Si—O bond.
A
33%
B
42%
C
48%
D
57%