11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following figure is a plot of the percent ionic character against the difference of electronegativities for various bonds. Using this figure, determine the approximate percent ionic character for the Br—Cl bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Not ionic at all.
B
4%
C
6%
D
15%