6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sodium hypochlorite, NaOCl, is the component of household bleach. The density of a 14.0% by mass sodium hypochlorite solution is 1.21 g/cm3 at 20 ºC. Calculate the molarity of the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.17 M
B
1.54 M
C
1.93 M
D
2.28 M