6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is more concentrated, 0.300 M NaCl solution and 0.9% mass NaCl in water? Assume the density of the solutions is the same as water.
A
The 0.300 M NaCl solution is more concentrated.
B
The 0.9% mass NaCl in water is more concentrated.
C
Both solutions have the same concentration.
D
Cannot be determined.