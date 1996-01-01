14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the resulting equilibrium pressure above the liquid in a cylinder equipped with a movable piston when the volume of space above the liquid decreases from 400 mL to 200 mL at constant temperature. There is no air inside the cylinder and the equilibrium vapor pressure above the liquid is 40 mmHg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40 mmHg
B
20 mmHg
C
30 mmHg
D
cannot be determined