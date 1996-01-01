14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The phase diagram below shows the partial vapor-pressure curves for two liquids: a) a pure solvent and b) the solvent mixed with a nonvolatile solute. Which has a higher boiling point, the solvent or the solution?
The phase diagram below shows the partial vapor-pressure curves for two liquids: a) a pure solvent and b) the solvent mixed with a nonvolatile solute. Which has a higher boiling point, the solvent or the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solvent has a higher boiling point.
B
The solution has a higher boiling point.
C
Both have the same boiling point.
D
Cannot be determined.