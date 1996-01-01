12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecule SiBr4 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the Si-Br bond?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Si(sp)-Br(sp2)
B
Si(sp2)-Br(sp2)
C
Si(sp)-Br(sp3)
D
Si(sp3)-Br(p)