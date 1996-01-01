3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetylene (C2H2) is commonly prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide (CaC2) with water to form acetylene and calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2). Calculate the mass (in g) of acetylene that can be prepared by the reaction of 6.4 g CaC2 with 10.5 g H2O.
Acetylene (C2H2) is commonly prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide (CaC2) with water to form acetylene and calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2). Calculate the mass (in g) of acetylene that can be prepared by the reaction of 6.4 g CaC2 with 10.5 g H2O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.6 g
B
4.5 g
C
7.1 g
D
9.9 g