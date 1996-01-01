3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The image below shows the reaction between A (green spheres) and B2 (orange spheres) to form AB3.
(i) Identify the limiting reagent and (ii) calculate the moles of AB3 formed using 1.0 mol of A and 1.0 mol of B2.
The image below shows the reaction between A (green spheres) and B2 (orange spheres) to form AB3.
(i) Identify the limiting reagent and (ii) calculate the moles of AB3 formed using 1.0 mol of A and 1.0 mol of B2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) A is the limiting reagent. (ii) 0.3 mol AB3
B
(i) B is the limiting reagent. (ii) 0.5 mol AB3
C
(i) A is the limiting reagent. (ii) 1.0 mol AB3
D
(i) B is the limiting reagent. (ii) 3.0 mol AB3