11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenanthrene, C14H10, is a three six-membered ring of carbon with edges fused together. It has the following incomplete Lewis structure
How many resonance structures does it have? Draw all of them.
Phenanthrene, C14H10, is a three six-membered ring of carbon with edges fused together. It has the following incomplete Lewis structure
How many resonance structures does it have? Draw all of them.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 resonance structures
B
2 resonance structures
C
3 resonance structures
D
4 resonance structures