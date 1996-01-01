11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The skeleton of 1,2-difluorobenzene is given below
It has two fluorines replacing adjacent hydrogens in the ring. Does it have resonance structures? If yes, draw all of them.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
No resonance
D