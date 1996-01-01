15. Chemical Kinetics
Factors Influencing Rates
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe what happens to the rate of the reaction of H2 and Cl2 in a cylinder with a movable piston when a catalyst is added.
H2 (g) + Cl2 (g) → 2 HCl (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of the reaction will not change.
B
The reaction rate will increase.
C
The reaction rate will decrease.
D
Cannot be determined from the available information.