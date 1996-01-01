15. Chemical Kinetics
Factors Influencing Rates
An activation energy (Ea) value of 7 kJ/mol was determined for the gas-phase reaction:
HBr (g) + Cl (g) → HCl (g) + Br (g)
Explain why the above reaction has a low value for activation energy.
A
The reaction has low activation energy because the number of starting and product molecules are just equal.
B
The reaction has low activation energy because the molecules involved are gases.
C
The reaction has low activation energy because the H-Cl bond is weaker and easier to break as compared to the H-Br bond.
D
The reaction has low activation energy because the H-Br bond is weaker and easier to break as compared to the H-Cl bond.