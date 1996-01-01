3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
The burning efficiency of certain gasoline is the relationship between the burning efficiency of the gasoline and octane. The combustion of octane (C8H18) is its reaction with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water.
Consider the unbalanced equation is shown below:
C8H18 (g) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
Calculate the moles of water produced and the amount of octane left in the reaction of 0.45 mol of octane and 1.27 mol of oxygen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.67 mol water, 0.31 mol octane left
B
0.72 mol water, 0.25 mol octane left
C
0.15 mol water, 0.55 mol octane left
D
0.91 mol water, 0.35 mol octane left