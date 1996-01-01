3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
AgNO3 (aq) + KCl (aq) → KNO3 (aq) + AgCl (s)
Calculate the theoretical yield of AgCl (MM = 143.3 g/mol) if 0.78 mol of AgNO3 and 0.39 moles of KCI are allowed to react.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
69.69 g
B
55.89 g
C
43.69 g
D
64.59 g