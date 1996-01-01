Coal can be converted to natural gas (methane, CH 4 ) by heating it with hydrogen in presence of a suitable catalyst:

C (s) + 2 H 2(g) ⇌ CH 4(g)

Which of the following changes will push the reaction towards the product side?





A) A catalyst is added/removed from the reaction vessel.

B) More hydrogen gas (H 2 ) is added to the reaction mixture.

C) The volume of the reaction vessel is decreased.

D) Neon gas is added to the reaction mixture.

E) Temperature of the reaction mixture is increased.

F) More coal is added to the reaction mixture.