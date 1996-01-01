10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the statements below, identify which one(s) is/are incorrect:
(i) Electronegativity is measured in kJ/mol units.
(ii) Electron affinity is different from electronegativity.
(iii) Electronegativity is the tendency to attract shared electrons when forming a chemical bond.
(iv) The most electronegative element in the periodic table is helium.
(v) The least electronegative element in the periodic table is radon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
iii,vi,v
C
i,vi,v
D
ii,iii,v
E
ii,vi,v