15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the order of the reaction NO(g) + O3(g) → NO2(g) + O2(g) is second in NO and first in O3, what is the rate law and units for rate constant unit of the overall reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate law: rate = k[NO][O3]2
unit for k = M—2•s—1
B
rate law: rate = k[NO][O3]2
unit for k = M—3•s—1
C
rate law: rate = k[NO]2[O3]
unit for k = M—2•s—1
D
rate law: rate = k[NO]2[O3]
unit for k = M—3•s—1
