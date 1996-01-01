The following reaction is a reversible reaction of the first order.

Its forward and reverse reactions have corresponding rate constants of 1.5×10−4 s−1 and 1.0×10−4 s−1. When k f and k r have comparable values, the reaction does not proceed to completion but instead reaches equilibrium, where the concentrations of reactants and products are equal. When the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, what are the relative concentrations of Y and Z?