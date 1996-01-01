6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lead ions (Pb2+) can be removed from water using sodium chloride. Provide a balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Lead ions (Pb2+) can be removed from water using sodium chloride. Provide a balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pb2+(aq) + 2 NaCl(aq) → PbCl2(aq) + 2 Na(s)
B
Pb2+(aq) + NaCl(aq) → Pb2+(s) + NaCl(s)
C
Pb2+(aq) + 2 NaCl(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 Na+(aq)