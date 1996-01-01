6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an aqueous solution containing Na2S and MgBr2. Identify the precipitate, if any, and write the balanced reaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Precipitate: NaBr; Balanced reaction: Na2S (aq) + MgBr2 (aq) → NaBr(s) + MgS(aq)
B
Precipitate: NaBr; Balanced reaction: Na2S (aq) + MgBr2 (aq) → 2 NaBr(s) + MgS(aq)
C
Precipitate: MgS; Balanced reaction: Na2S (aq) + MgBr2 (aq) → NaBr(aq) +2 MgS(s)
D
No precipitate will form