6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a laboratory, a student mixes 10.0 mL of 0.2 M AgNO3 to 50.0 mL of 0.1 M HCl. Calculate the moles of AgCl formed by the reaction, assuming the reaction goes to completion.
In a laboratory, a student mixes 10.0 mL of 0.2 M AgNO3 to 50.0 mL of 0.1 M HCl. Calculate the moles of AgCl formed by the reaction, assuming the reaction goes to completion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 × 10–3 mol AgCl
B
2 × 10–3 mol AgCl
C
6 × 10–2 mol AgCl
D
1 × 10–4 mol AgCl