Raising the pH by the addition of sodium hydroxide can successfully precipitate the heavy metal copper from industrial waste. The insoluble precipitates can be easily removed accordingly. A solution is 0.0250 M in copper nitrate. Calculate the mass of sodium hydroxide that must be added to 1.00 L of this solution to remove copper. Assume that the following reaction proceeds to completion.

Cu(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Cu(OH) 2 (s) + 2 NaNO 3 (aq)