6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Raising the pH by the addition of sodium hydroxide can successfully precipitate the heavy metal copper from industrial waste. The insoluble precipitates can be easily removed accordingly. A solution is 0.0250 M in copper nitrate. Calculate the mass of sodium hydroxide that must be added to 1.00 L of this solution to remove copper. Assume that the following reaction proceeds to completion.
Cu(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Cu(OH)2 (s) + 2 NaNO3 (aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.00 g
B
2.00 g
C
0.500 g
D
1.50 g