Part A. What is the amount of energy absorbed by a 65 kg human who was exposed to 25.9 rad of radiation?

Part B. What is the amount of energy absorbed by a 65 kg human who jumped from a stool with a height of 0.45 m to the floor assuming the entire force of the fall

is taken in by the person?

Part C. How does the amount of energy in part a differ from part b?