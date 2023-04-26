21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Part A. What is the amount of energy absorbed by a 65 kg human who was exposed to 25.9 rad of radiation?
Part B. What is the amount of energy absorbed by a 65 kg human who jumped from a stool with a height of 0.45 m to the floor assuming the entire force of the fall
is taken in by the person?
Part C. How does the amount of energy in part a differ from part b?
Part A. What is the amount of energy absorbed by a 65 kg human who was exposed to 25.9 rad of radiation?
Part B. What is the amount of energy absorbed by a 65 kg human who jumped from a stool with a height of 0.45 m to the floor assuming the entire force of the fall
is taken in by the person?
Part C. How does the amount of energy in part a differ from part b?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Part A. 25.9 J
Part B. 2.98 J
Part C. Being exposed to radiation has higher energy and more damaging compared to falling from a stool
Part B. 2.98 J
Part C. Being exposed to radiation has higher energy and more damaging compared to falling from a stool
B
Part A. 16.8 J
Part B. 287 J
Part C. Falling from a stool has higher energy but less damaging compared to being exposed to radiation.
Part B. 287 J
Part C. Falling from a stool has higher energy but less damaging compared to being exposed to radiation.
C
Part A. 168 J
Part B. 29.3 J
Part C. Being exposed to radiation has higher energy and is less damaging compared to falling from a stool
Part B. 29.3 J
Part C. Being exposed to radiation has higher energy and is less damaging compared to falling from a stool
D
Part A. 2.59 J
Part B. 29.3 J
Part C. Falling from a stool has higher energy but less damage compared to being exposed to radiation.
Part B. 29.3 J
Part C. Falling from a stool has higher energy but less damage compared to being exposed to radiation.