21. Nuclear Chemistry
21. Nuclear Chemistry
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the complete nuclear equation for the following?
??? + 2412Mg → 2713Al + 42He
What is the associated energy change (J/mol of reactant) from the reaction? (Mg-24 = 23.98504 amu, Al-27 = 26.98154 amu, He-4 = 4.00260 amu)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
94Be + 2412Mg → 2713Al + 42He
E = 2.01x10-3 J/mol reactants
B
73Li + 2412Mg → 2713Al + 42He
E = 1.69x10-5 J/mol reactants
C
94Be + 2412Mg → 2713Al + 42He
E = 1.81x1014 J/mol reactants
D
73Li + 2412Mg → 2713Al + 42He
E = 7.61x1011 J/mol reactants
