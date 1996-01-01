17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
150PRACTICE PROBLEM
XO and XBr2 are products of element X from its reaction with oxygen and bromine, respectively. The reaction of XBr2 with water produces XO and an unknown. Identify the unknown.
XO and XBr2 are products of element X from its reaction with oxygen and bromine, respectively. The reaction of XBr2 with water produces XO and an unknown. Identify the unknown.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BrO
B
HBr
C
XO
D
XBr