7. Gases
Effusion
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The isotope Helium-3 contains unique physical properties and is used ultralow temperature experiments. He-3 (3.01603 amu) is separated from the more abundant He-4 (4.00260 amu) via gaseous diffusion. Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for He-3 and He-4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.045
B
1.152
C
1.383
D
1.479