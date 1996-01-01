15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In vessels 1, 2, and 3, of equal volumes, the reaction X + Y → XY has relative rates of 1:2:1. X molecules are represented by red spheres, and Y molecules are represented by gray spheres.
Determine the order of reaction in X and Y.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
First-order in X; Second-order in Y
B
Second-order in X; Second-order in Y
C
Zeroth-order in X; First-order in Y
D
First-order in X; First-order in Y