15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen dioxide is formed from the reaction of nitrogen monoxide and oxygen gas.
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → 2 NO2 (g)
Tabulated below is the initial rate of formation of NO2 data.
Calculate the initial rate of formation of nitrogen dioxide when the initial concentrations are [NO] = 0.300 M and [O2] = 0.450 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.03×10-2 M/s
B
6.75×10-2 M/s
C
1.04×10-3 M/s
D
1.55×10-4 M/s