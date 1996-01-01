16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will not affect the concentration of NH3 in the following exothermic reaction at equilibrium?
N2 (g) + 3 H2 (g) ⇌ 2 NH3 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
increasing temperature
B
decreasing volume
C
increasing pressure
D
adding a catalyst to the reaction mixture