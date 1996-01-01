2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms without doing calculations:
i) 3.5 mol BCl3 molecules,
ii) 269 g titanium,
iii) 7.84x1019 SiBr4 molecules
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
iii < ii < i
B
ii < iii < i
C
i < ii < ii
D
i < iii < ii