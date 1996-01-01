2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The active ingredients of a specific brand of fertilizers are monoammonium phosphate [MAP, (NH4)(H2PO4)] and diammonium phosphate [DAP, (NH4)2(HPO4) ]. Analysis of a (NH4)(H2PO4)-(NH4)2(HPO4) fertilizer revealed that it contains 25.85% P by mass. Calculate the mass ratio of MAP to DAP.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The MAP-to-DAP mass ratio is 1 to 3.
B
The MAP-to-DAP mass ratio is 1 to 1.
C
The MAP-to-DAP mass ratio is 2 to 1.
D
The MAP-to-DAP mass ratio is 3 to 2.