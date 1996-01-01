The active ingredients of a specific brand of fertilizers are monoammonium phosphate [MAP, (NH 4 )(H 2 PO 4 )] and diammonium phosphate [DAP, (NH 4 ) 2 (HPO 4 ) ]. Analysis of a (NH 4 )(H 2 PO 4 )-(NH 4 ) 2 (HPO 4 ) fertilizer revealed that it contains 25.85% P by mass. Calculate the mass ratio of MAP to DAP.