6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement
A
For an oxidation half-reaction, the electrons are on the product side (right side).
B
For an oxidation half-reaction, the electrons are on the reactant side (left side).
C
For an oxidation half-reaction, the electrons are neither on the reactant nor product side.
D
For an oxidation half-reaction, the electrons are both on the reactant and product side.