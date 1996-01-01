6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Brønsted–Lowry defined acid-base reactions as proton-transfer reactions where a weak acid will have a strong conjugate base. In terms of redox reaction, which of the following statements is true?
A
Electrons are analogous to protons (H+) and a strong base is analogous to a strong oxidizing agent
B
Neutrons are analogous to protons (H+) and a strong acid is analogous to a strong reducing agent
C
Electrons are analogous to protons (H+) and a strong base is analogous to a strong reducing agent
D
Neutrons are analogous to protons (H+) and a strong acid is analogous to a strong oxidizing agent