14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
When HNO2 is dissolved in water, it partially dissociates according to the equation HNO2 ⇌ H+ + NO2−. A solution is prepared that contains 7.050 g of HNO2 in 1.000 kg of water. Its freezing point is −0.2929 °C. Calculate the fraction of HNO2 that has dissociated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.050
B
0.50
C
0.25
D
0.025