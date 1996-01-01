When HNO 2 is dissolved in water, it partially dissociates according to the equation HNO 2 ⇌ H+ + NO 2 −. A solution is prepared that contains 7.050 g of HNO 2 in 1.000 kg of water. Its freezing point is −0.2929 °C. Calculate the fraction of HNO 2 that has dissociated.