What mass of salt (NaCl) should you add to 1.00 L of water in an ice cream maker to make a solution that freezes at -10.0°C? Assume complete dissociation of the NaCl and density of 1.00 g/mL for water.
A
58 g
B
160 g
C
540 g
D
1.4 kg