8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
8. Thermochemistry Formation Equations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the statements about standard enthalpy of formation. Identify which statements are true.
i) a measure of the energy released or consumed when one mole of a substance is created under standard conditions from its pure elements.
ii) standard enthalpy of formation is always positive
iii) the elements used in the formation equation to calculate standard enthalpy of formation are always in gas phase
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
i and ii
C
ii only
D
iii only
E
ii and iii