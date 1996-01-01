8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
8. Thermochemistry Formation Equations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the elements in their standard states required for the formation equation of C6H12O6(s) and write the balance reaction. Find the standard enthalpy of the formation using the standard table of values.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 C2(s) + 6 H2(g) + 3 O2(g) → C6H12O6(s),ΔHf = -2645.03 kJ/mol
B
6 C(s) + 6 H2(g) + 3 O2(g) → C6H12O6(s),ΔHf = -1273.02 kJ/mol
C
6 C(s) + 12 H(g) + 6 O<>(g) → C6H12O6(s),ΔHf = -1273.02 kJ/mol
D
3 C2(s) + 12 H(g) + 6 O<>(g) → C6H12O6(s),ΔHf = -2645.03 kJ/mol