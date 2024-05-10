16. Chemical Equilibrium
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, the equilibria given below are observed:
HSO (g) + NO2 (g) ⇌ HSO2 (g) + NO (g); K1 = 9.6 × 10−12
SO (g) + NO2 (g) ⇌ SO2 (g) + NO (g); K2 = 1.4 × 10−11
What is the equilibrium constant Keq for the following reaction?
HSO2 (s) + SO (g) ⇌ HSO (g) + SO2 (g)
