7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of hydrogen gas was collected over water at 21°C and 685 mmHg. The volume of the container was 12.7 L. Calculate the mass of H2(g) collected. (Vapor pressure of water = 18.6 mmHg at 21°C.)
