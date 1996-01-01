7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrogen gas produced from a chemical reaction was collected over water at 40°C with a total pressure of 715 mmHg. (Water pressure is 55.3 mmHg at 40°C.)
a. What would be the partial pressure of the hydrogen gas collected?
b. What is the mass of hydrogen gas collected if the total volume of gas collected is 763 mL?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P = 659.63 mmHg; m = 0.052 g
B
P = 770.36 mmHg; m = 0.052 g
C
P = 659.63 mmHg; m = 0.026 g
D
P = 770.36 mmHg; m = 0.026 g