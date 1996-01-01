16. Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure of any liquid and the pressure exerted by its vapor are equal when the two are in equilibrium. Determine the value of Kp at the normal boiling point of a liquid in equilibrium with its vapor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 atm
B
2 atm
C
3 atm
D
4 atm