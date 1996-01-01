3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
3. Chemical Reactions Combustion Analysis
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Isoamyl acetate is the fruity smell of ripening fruits. When 0.329 g of isoamyl acetate is ignited, it gives off 0.779 g of CO2 and 0.3254 g of H2O. Determine the empirical formula of isoamyl acetate if it is composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen
Isoamyl acetate is the fruity smell of ripening fruits. When 0.329 g of isoamyl acetate is ignited, it gives off 0.779 g of CO2 and 0.3254 g of H2O. Determine the empirical formula of isoamyl acetate if it is composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C3H7O
B
C7H14O2
C
C2714O
D
C3H12O2