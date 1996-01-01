3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 678 mg of methylparaben is ignited, it gives off 1.570 g of CO2 and 0.3233 g of H2O. Determine the empirical formula of methylparaben if it is only composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C5H5O2
B
C3H3O
C
C8H8O3
D
C2H2O