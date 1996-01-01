8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the ΔH°rxn per mole of CO2 produced for the combustion of hexane and ethane. Which compound produces more energy while producing less CO2?
For ethane: C2H6(g) + 7/2 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(g)
For hexane: C6H14(l) + 19/2 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 7 H2O(g)
ΔH°f of H2O(l) = –241.83 kJ/mol
ΔH°f of CO2(g) = –395.51 kJ/mol
ΔH°f of C2H6(g) = –84.0 kJ/mol
ΔH°f of C6H14(l) = –198.7 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ethane
B
Hexane
C
Cannot be determined