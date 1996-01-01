Calculate the ΔH° rxn per mole of CO 2 produced for the combustion of hexane and ethane. Which compound produces more energy while producing less CO 2 ?

For ethane: C 2 H 6 (g) + 7/2 O 2 (g) → 2 CO 2 (g) + 3 H 2 O(g)

For hexane: C 6 H 14 (l) + 19/2 O 2 (g) → 6 CO 2 (g) + 7 H 2 O(g)





ΔH° f of H 2 O(l) = –241.83 kJ/mol

ΔH° f of CO 2 (g) = –395.51 kJ/mol

ΔH° f of C 2 H 6 (g) = –84.0 kJ/mol