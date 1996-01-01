In a small village of 1000 people, a total of 2.0 × 106 kJ of energy is consumed per day. Assume that this energy comes from the combustion of liquid 1-hexanol (C 6 H 14 O). Calculate the mass of liquid 1-hexanol necessary to provide the amount of energy the village needs.

C 6 H 14 O(l) + 9 O 2 (g) → 6 CO 2 (g) + 7 H 2 O(g)

ΔH° f for 1-hexanol = –377.5 kJ/mol

ΔH° f for CO 2 (g) = –393.5 kJ/mol