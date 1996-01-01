8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a small village of 1000 people, a total of 2.0 × 106 kJ of energy is consumed per day. Assume that this energy comes from the combustion of liquid 1-hexanol (C6H14O). Calculate the mass of liquid 1-hexanol necessary to provide the amount of energy the village needs.
C6H14O(l) + 9 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 7 H2O(g)
ΔH°f for 1-hexanol = –377.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f for CO2(g) = –393.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f for H2O(g) = –241.8 kJ/mol
In a small village of 1000 people, a total of 2.0 × 106 kJ of energy is consumed per day. Assume that this energy comes from the combustion of liquid 1-hexanol (C6H14O). Calculate the mass of liquid 1-hexanol necessary to provide the amount of energy the village needs.
C6H14O(l) + 9 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 7 H2O(g)
ΔH°f for 1-hexanol = –377.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f for CO2(g) = –393.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f for H2O(g) = –241.8 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
55.60 kg
B
57.29 kg
C
65.35 kg
D
79.78 kg