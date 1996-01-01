6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an aqueous solution containing K2SO4 and CaBr2. Identify the precipitate, if any, and write the balanced reaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Precipitate: KBr ; Balanced reaction: K2SO4 (aq) + CaBr2 (aq) → CaSO4(aq) + KBr(s)
B
Precipitate: CaSO4 ; Balanced reaction: K2SO4 (aq) + CaBr2 (aq) → CaSO4(s) + 2 KBr(aq)
C
Precipitate: CaSO4 and KBr ; Balanced reaction: K2SO4 (aq) + 2 CaBr2 (aq) → CaSO4(s) + KBr(s)
D
No precipitate will form.