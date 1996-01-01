14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following shows the solutes arranged from least soluble to most soluble in water?
A
pentane(C5H12) < propanol (CH3CH2CH2OH) < potassium chloride (KCl)
B
potassium chloride (KCl) < propanol (CH3CH2CH2OH) < pentane(C5H12)
C
propanol (CH3CH2CH2OH) < pentane(C5H12) < potassium chloride (KCl)
D
potassium chloride (KCl) < pentane(C5H12) < propanol (CH3CH2CH2OH)